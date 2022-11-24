Despite last lost game against the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers seemed to have found a system where all the pieces come together to win games with authority. Darvin Ham has revealed his secret asset for this to happen.

The Los Angeles Lakers may have started the 2022-2023 NBA Season with bumps more than road, but after 16 games so far, it seems like Darvin Ham has found the right place for everybody in the roster. Although this didn't happened by itself, the Lakers' head coach revealed he had someone in the dark for this to happen.

It wasn't LeBron James who carried the team for the start of the season, despite the losses, he also took the blame for it. Neither Anthony Davis who finally got rid of the ghosts of his past injuries, and now without James he is taking care of both ends of the court.

Neither is Russell Westbrook, despite he finally has found his place in this roster, as a sixth man with more ball handling with a second unit in which he has the total control. Darvin Ham's secret asset is part of the coaching staff.

Darvin Ham's secret asset for the Los Angeles Lakers in the current season

“Opposites attract, man,” Ham said of Quin Snyder, former Utah Jazz head coach via Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register. “That’s my dude. Obviously, his swag is way different from my type of swag. But we just find the humor in certain things, and we have this bond, this connection that keeps life in perspective.”

Ham also said that he’s thankful to Snyder for providing him with some pro bono assistance. Snyder helps the Lakers coach by analyzing games and sharing best practices. Ham also says that the former Jazz shot-caller sends him “long-a** text messages” on a regular basis.

“I mostly ask questions, try to help him think about stuff,” Snyder said. “He knows his team, and he knows what he wants from them.”When you’re dug into something that’s important, that you feel strongly you want to get right for the head coach, that’s something that either of us could have done on our own,” Snyder said. “But that’s what the partnership was like for us. I think that’s where it’s always been.”