The five-time NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers named his favorite player in the first win of the season. But surprisingly it wasn't LeBron James nor Anthony Davis.

In fact, Anthony Davis wasn't sure that he was even going to play against the Nuggets, but Lakers' coach Darvin Ham mentioned after the game that Davis didn't want to let him down, so he played with some pain in his lower back. As well as LeBron James who started a little rusty with his shots to the rim, but had a fantastic second half of the game.

So, as Magic Johnson is one of the top legends in Lakers' history, he is an authorized voice to make bold statements about the performance of the 17-time NBA Championship winners, as well as their players. Especially when times get tough or when they start to look good.

Lakers News: Magic Johnson choses Russell Westbrook over LeBron James and Anthony Davis

A day after the Los Angeles Lakers won over the Denver Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena, Magic Johson decided to recap the first win of the season for the team where he clinched 5 NBA Championship titles. In fact, he went further with his complete point of view, especially chosing the player who impressed him the most in that game.

Russell Westbrook adapted to a new role to coming off the bench, which fit perfectly with the Lakers' rhythm through the game, especially against the Denver Nuggets. That's what many analysts believe, In fact, they mentioned Lakers' coach Darvin Ham has found him a role that keeps him in the league.

However, he wasn't the only one who had a good game. Anthony Davis with 23 points, and 15 rebounds, as well as LeBron James with 26 points with 8 assists led the team to the first win of the season. Otherwise, it could have been the Lakers' worst start since the 1958 NBA Season, when they were at Minneapolis and lost the first six games of the regular season.