Not Miami: One Team Is Reportedly the Front-Runner to Acquire Damian Lillard from Portland

Several high-profile NBA players have recently requested trades, and one such star is Damian Lillard, who has expressed his desire to leave the Portland Trail Blazers. While his preferred destination is the Miami Heat, the reality of making that happen appears complex.

As reported by Marc J. Spears of ESPN, two high-ranking NBA team executives believe that “The Toronto Raptors enter this week as the front-runners to trade for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.”

This notion supports the reports indicating that both teams have had discussions to lay the groundwork for a potential trade, indicating genuine interest from the Raptors. Whether if Lillard accepts to play for Toronto in that case remains unknown.

More Teams Eyeing Damian Lillard

Lillard’s potential landing spots have been a subject of widespread speculation since he requested a trade in July. Despite being committed to play for the Heat, several teams have expressed interest in acquiring him.

Spears mentioned a total of six teams that have shown interest since Lillard’s trade request. Those are the Raptors, Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Chicago Bulls as potential suitors.

While Lillard may have a desire to join Miami, his ability to control his destination is limited due to his current contract with the Trail Blazers, which has three more years remaining. Spears reported that a trade could materialize before the NBA’s media day, which is set for October 2.

When Was Damian Lillard Drafted?

Damian Lillard was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.