Not Michael Jordan or LeBron James: Dwight Howard names greatest player of all time

Dwight Howard was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame for his brilliant career and as one of the most dominant centers in NBA history. Hall of Fame inductees Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony headline the 2025 class, and during his speech, Howard revealed his pick for the NBA’s GOAT—surprisingly, it was neither LeBron James nor Michael Jordan.

As he took the stage, Howard was escorted by Shaquille O’Neal, Dominique Wilkins, Robert Parish, and Patrick Ewing, four legends of the game who represented the very standard he had spent his career chasing.

Howard acknowledged the impact of those who inspired him early in his career. “And I’m able to be walked out here by some of the greatest NBA legends ever. So first I want to shout out to the Chief. My grandma used to love the Chief, and you were one of my biggest inspirations when I started. Thank you.”

He then turned to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, naming him his personal GOAT. “Kareem, I wish you could be here because you are my GOAT. You are the only player in NBA history to have two Hall of Fame careers, one as Lew Alcindor and the other as Kareem. I’m gonna get me a new name to come back and play y’all.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Why Kareem is the GOAT for Dwight Howard

Howard’s argument for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s GOAT centers on a unique factor that no one else possesses: being the only player to have two Hall of Fame-worthy careers. As Lew Alcindor, he dominated college basketball at UCLA and won an NBA championship. Then, after changing his name to Kareem, he embarked on a second career in Los Angeles that turned him into a global icon and multiple-time NBA champion.

This duality of success is what separates Kareem from Michael Jordan and LeBron James in Howard’s mind. While Jordan and LeBron had consistently dominant careers, Kareem’s is seen as two distinct and legendary phases.

His longevity and sustained excellence over decades, without a significant decline, is the key factor that leads Howard to place Kareem above other greats. The combination of dominance, adaptability, and historical impact makes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar his ultimate choice for the greatest player of all time.

Howard names his favorite players

Beyond Kareem, Howard highlighted other players he considers the best in their roles. He praised Dennis Rodman as the greatest rebounder and Bill Russell for his leadership and strategic influence on the game.

“Shout out to Bill Russell. May he rest in peace. This year marks 50 years since his enshrinement. Your book, Russell Rules, taught me about leadership and the importance of staying committed to my goals,” Howard said.

Howard also honored Rodman’s impact on his career. “Dennis Rodman, I know you couldn’t make it today, but you were one of my favorite players and the greatest rebounder ever. Watching you helped me lead the league five times. It ensured that every time I dominated the glass.”

Finally, Howard acknowledged one of the best defenders in NBA history. “Also rest in peace, Dikembe Mutombo. One of the greatest defenders and shot blockers ever. You motivated me to challenge every shot and battle for every rebound. Thank you.”