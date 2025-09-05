Not LeBron James: former four-time NBA champion names the greatest player of all time

The greatest debate in sports often centers on one question: who is the best player of all time? Rarely does the public agree on a single name, and the NBA is no exception. Adding his voice to the conversation, a four-time NBA champion revealed his pick for the GOAT—and it wasn’t LeBron James.

Four-time champion Horace Grant appeared on Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce podcast, where he was asked to weigh in on the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Instead of rushing to answer, Grant first posed a question of his own.

“What’s the ingredient of the GOAT?” Grant asked. “Is it rings? Is it being the best rebounder? Is it being the best at assists or block shots? What is the GOAT? Never losing in a Final? MVPs? I want to know what the ingredients are, because if it’s rings, then it’s Bill Russell.”

Grant continued by pointing to other names. “If it’s defense, you can look at Bill Russell, you can look at Dikembe Mutombo, you can look at Ben Wallace.” King then revealed his own list, placing Jordan at the top, followed by Kobe Bryant and James. Grant, who played alongside Jordan and later Bryant, agreed with that order.

Horace Grant #54 of the Los Angeles Lakers

“If you have to pin me down to pick my GOAT, it would be MJ,” Grant stated. “And all respect to LeBron and Kobe, and many other players you can argue for. But for me, it’s Jordan.” His comments once again reinforced how difficult and subjective the GOAT debate remains.

Horace Grant’s career

Horace Grant built a solid and successful NBA career, best known for his crucial role with the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s. Drafted in 1987, he joined a rising team led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. From the start, he established himself as a reliable starting power forward and a defensive anchor, praised for his rebounding and presence in the paint.

Grant’s peak with the Bulls came during their first three-peat, when Chicago captured three straight championships from 1991 to 1993. His defense, mid-range scoring, and willingness to do the dirty work made him an indispensable part of that dynasty. While Jordan and Pippen commanded the spotlight, Grant quietly cemented his reputation as one of the league’s most underrated stars.

In 1994, Grant moved to Orlando, joining Shaquille O’Neal and Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway. Together they powered the Magic to the 1995 NBA Finals, where his leadership and veteran presence proved invaluable. Though Orlando fell short of a championship, Grant’s contributions showed he could thrive outside of Jordan’s shadow.

Later in his career, Grant spent time with the Seattle SuperSonics and the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Lakers in 2001, he captured his fourth and final title, this time alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. His longevity, adaptability, and consistent professionalism across 17 seasons made him a respected figure throughout the league.