Four-time NBA champion surprisingly ranks LeBron James below a league legend in the GOAT debate

In an era dominated by legendary talents, LeBron James emerged as one of the most influential figures in the league’s modern history. The seasoned Lakers star consistently features in the GOAT debate, frequently compared to Michael Jordan as the central figures in this storied conversation. However, in a surprising twist, a fellow four-time NBA champion recently ranked him below another iconic league figure in the ongoing discussion.

“With all respect to LeBron and Kobe and many other players that you can argue as the GOAT. But I’ve seen Kobe Bryant when Shaq will foul out, got in foul trouble. I thought I was looking at Michael Jordan, how he took over games, and led us to victory many times when Shaq was on the bench with foul trouble and what have you. But I would say, MJ 1 and Kobe 1-A,” Horace Grant said, via Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast.

Horace’s statements, though surprising to some, resonate well when considering Kobe Bryant’s impact on the NBA since the early 2000s. Kobe emerged as a dominant force, particularly on the Los Angeles Lakers, leading the team to five championships. His career accolades include an MVP and a Finals MVP. Even Michael Jordan admitted in an NBA 2K interview that Kobe Bryant could outplay him in a one-on-one matchup, citing Kobe’s ability to replicate his moves.

Despite this, many fans contest LeBron James’ absence from Grant’s rankings due to his significant career impact. While Kobe boasts one more championship, the Lakers’ veteran has profoundly dominated the league, securing four MVP awards and four Finals MVP awards. Additionally, he holds the all-time record for most points scored in league history, which underscores his tremendous influence. Nonetheless, his spot in the GOAT debate is still questioned by many.

Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers.

Kobe Bryant’s place in the GOAT debate continues to be backed by many former NBA players

Not only Horace Grant but also other former NBA players have supported Kobe’s legacy in the GOAT debate. Shaquille O’Neal, one of his closest teammates, has decided to back the Lakers legend. In a Big Podcast episode, he stated that it is unfair to focus this conversation solely on Jordan and LeBron, leaving Bryant out of the discussion as he dominated at a level non easily reached by many, which earns him a rightful spot in the Top 3.

Dennis Rodman has also stepped up in defense of Bryant’s place in league history. During a live stream with influencer N3on, the Hall of Famer remarked, “We know who that is, Jordan all day long. … People forgot about that one guy. That one guy, that’s called Kobe Bryant. People forget about him. They talk about everybody else. They don’t talk about Kobe for some reason.”

While Kobe Bryant might not universally hold the title of NBA’s GOAT, significant endorsements, bolstered by an illustrious career, affirm his place among the game’s elite. Thus, Horace Grant’s inclusion of Bryant alongside Jordan as the greatest should not seem far-fetched. It’s not a slight against LeBron, but rather a testament to Kobe’s extraordinary impact on the sport.