Former LeBron James teammate gets candid about why the Cavaliers’ superteam isn’t working

One of the most talked-about superteams that ultimately fell short was the Cleveland Cavaliers led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and joined by Derrick Rose—a combination that ended up being a failure in the NBA.

During LeBron James’ final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, they made a last-ditch effort to compete by adding Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose to the roster. Of course, the experiment failed, and former Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue explained why in a recent episode of Club Shay Shay.

“LeBron gave them the leeway to do whatever they wanted,” Lue said. “But trying to figure it out—playing with each other, spacing, shooting, and all those components—played a factor. It just wasn’t a good fit. They could still play, but basketball-wise, it wasn’t right. That’s just how it didn’t work. If I had a little more time, I would have been able to figure it out.”

LeBron returned to Cleveland after a four-year stint with the Miami Heat, where he won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. His return was a major win for the Cavaliers, instantly putting them back into the championship picture.

Kyrie Irving #2 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What did the Cavaliers do next?

The Cavaliers aimed to bolster their roster with trusted veterans and former All-Stars like Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade. While fans were excited to see LeBron reunited with his former Heat teammate, the results didn’t meet expectations.

Before the 2018 trade deadline, the Cavaliers had a 31-22 record with a roster that clearly wasn’t clicking. Wade averaged 11.2 points per game, a career low, shooting 45.5% from the field. Meanwhile, Derrick Rose averaged just 9.8 points and 1.6 assists per game, hitting 43.9% of his shots in only 16 games.

Ultimately, the Cavaliers moved on from Wade and Rose after just half a season. In a series of trades, GM Koby Altman sent both players, along with Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Channing Frye, and Iman Shumpert, to acquire George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson, and Larry Nance Jr. Cleveland won 50 games in the NBA Eastern Conference before reaching the Finals that year, where they were swept 4-0 by the Golden State Warriors.