Trending topics:
NBA

Former LeBron James teammate gets candid about why the Cavaliers’ superteam isn’t working

A former teammate of LeBron James spoke about why the Cleveland Cavaliers’ superteam with Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade didn’t work in the NBA.

By Emilio Abad

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

One of the most talked-about superteams that ultimately fell short was the Cleveland Cavaliers led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and joined by Derrick Rose—a combination that ended up being a failure in the NBA.

During LeBron James’ final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, they made a last-ditch effort to compete by adding Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose to the roster. Of course, the experiment failed, and former Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue explained why in a recent episode of Club Shay Shay.

“LeBron gave them the leeway to do whatever they wanted,” Lue said. “But trying to figure it out—playing with each other, spacing, shooting, and all those components—played a factor. It just wasn’t a good fit. They could still play, but basketball-wise, it wasn’t right. That’s just how it didn’t work. If I had a little more time, I would have been able to figure it out.”

Advertisement

LeBron returned to Cleveland after a four-year stint with the Miami Heat, where he won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. His return was a major win for the Cavaliers, instantly putting them back into the championship picture.

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James

Kyrie Irving #2 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Advertisement

What did the Cavaliers do next?

The Cavaliers aimed to bolster their roster with trusted veterans and former All-Stars like Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade. While fans were excited to see LeBron reunited with his former Heat teammate, the results didn’t meet expectations.

Former NBA star delivers criticism on Charles Barkley after his comments on LeBron James

see also

Former NBA star delivers criticism on Charles Barkley after his comments on LeBron James

Before the 2018 trade deadline, the Cavaliers had a 31-22 record with a roster that clearly wasn’t clicking. Wade averaged 11.2 points per game, a career low, shooting 45.5% from the field. Meanwhile, Derrick Rose averaged just 9.8 points and 1.6 assists per game, hitting 43.9% of his shots in only 16 games.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the Cavaliers moved on from Wade and Rose after just half a season. In a series of trades, GM Koby Altman sent both players, along with Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Channing Frye, and Iman Shumpert, to acquire George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson, and Larry Nance Jr. Cleveland won 50 games in the NBA Eastern Conference before reaching the Finals that year, where they were swept 4-0 by the Golden State Warriors.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
John Calipari calls two NBA stars the best point guards he’s ever coached
College Basketball

John Calipari calls two NBA stars the best point guards he’s ever coached

Bulls to retire Derrick Rose’s No. 1: How many jerseys apart from Michael Jordan does Chicago have on its rafters?
NBA

Bulls to retire Derrick Rose’s No. 1: How many jerseys apart from Michael Jordan does Chicago have on its rafters?

Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose picks his ideal starting 5 with today’s NBA stars
NBA

Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose picks his ideal starting 5 with today’s NBA stars

Not Lamine Yamal or Dembele: Michael Owen names the ‘best’ forward in the world nowadays
Soccer

Not Lamine Yamal or Dembele: Michael Owen names the ‘best’ forward in the world nowadays

Better Collective Logo