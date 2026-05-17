Mike Conley makes major decision about NBA future after season ending

Mike Conley, as a veteran, knows what it takes to play in a league as competitive as the NBA, and after being eliminated in the playoffs, he made it clear what could come next for his career.

Mike Conley is signaling that his time on the hardwood is far from over after completing another resilient season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the team’s recent exit from the 2026 postseason, the veteran point guard remains optimistic about his physical condition and his ability to contribute at a high level.

The veteran’s clarity regarding his future was shared by Christopher Hine on X, where he posted the guard’s definitive stance on retirement. “I think I might’ve proved to myself I can play a little longer,” Conley stated, a quote that quickly circulated among fans who were concerned that the 38-year-old might consider hanging up his jersey after this latest playoff run.

Conley has now spent parts of four seasons in Minnesota since being acquired via trade in 2023, becoming a vital mentor for the team’s younger core. Although his journey in 2026 was unique, including a brief stint being traded and eventually returning through the buyout market, he has solidified himself as a beloved leader in the locker room.

Advertisement

Conley’s long career stats

During the 2025-26 campaign, Conley adapted to a more specialized role, appearing in 54 regular-season games and averaging 4.5 points and 2.9 assists in about 18 minutes played. He remained a threat from deep, shooting nearly 34% from beyond the arc.

Mike Conley on his plans for this season and his future being a free agent



“Yeah, I haven’t really been a free agent for awhile, it feels like. Doing a lot of things, a lot of reflecting on what’s important, my family, what’s going on with the kids, my wife, what all they want… pic.twitter.com/goEIA16i6P — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) May 16, 2026

Over his 19-year NBA career, Conley has played in over 1,200 games and amassed more than 16,000 career points, a testament to his remarkable durability and consistent skill set. He entered the league as a top-four pick in 2007 and has maintained his reputation as one of the most respected floor generals in the game.

Advertisement

As he approaches unrestricted free agency this summer, there is a strong possibility of a reunion, especially with the Timberwolves facing several backcourt questions due to injuries and other departing free agents. Conley has expressed that he believes the current roster has enough talent to win it all.