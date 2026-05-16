Dirk Nowitzki reacts to unusual Anthony Edwards interaction with Spurs during playoff game

Dirk Nowitzki, as an NBA veteran, usually doesn't like some of the things that players like Anthony Edwards tend to do in important games, such as the one he recently had against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dirk Nowitzki was left stunned by Anthony Edwards after witnessing a bizarre display of sportsmanship during the closing minutes of a decisive playoff game. As the San Antonio Spurs held a massive lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nowitzki couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the young star essentially conceding the match with significant time still remaining on the game clock.

Speaking during a broadcast on Prime Video, the Dallas Mavericks legend expressed his clear distaste for the display of overconfidence and early surrender. “I’ve watched the NBA and been a part of it for a long, long time, and I’ve never seen this. A guy walking into the huddle with eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter and dapping up the entire team?“ Nowitzki questioned.

The Hall of Famer felt that the gesture was disrespectful to the competitive nature of the postseason and the intensity expected during the conference semifinals. “Dapping up the entire team? Too much for me,” Dirk added, highlighting that while respect is important, giving up on a game while fans are still in their seats feels out of place in professional basketball.

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Haslem joins the criticism

Udonis Haslem was another veteran voice who didn’t hold back when discussing the optics of Edwards‘ interaction with the Spurs’ bench while the game was still technically active. “As a leader, I would not have walked down there and shook their hands… with 8 mins left,” Haslem remarked, emphasizing that a franchise player should maintain a competitive fire until the final buzzer sounds.

Udonis Haslem rants on the lack of accountability in postgame conferences https://t.co/zUOKMk8fj0 pic.twitter.com/WihiI8AxR4 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 16, 2026

Despite this controversial moment, Edwards has put up spectacular numbers throughout the 2025-26 season, solidifying his status as one of the league’s premier scoring threats. He entered the postseason with high expectations, but his performance against the Spurs during the conference semifinals was a rollercoaster of good individual plays and frustrating team-wide inconsistencies.

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Ultimately, while Edwards’ talent is top notch, his actions during the blowout loss have sparked a wider debate about leadership and maturity in the modern NBA. Navigating a playoff series against a disciplined San Antonio team requires focus for all 48 minutes.