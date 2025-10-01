Nikola Jokic addresses potential Nuggets big two with Jonas Valanciunas

The Denver Nuggets made a surprising move by dismissing Michael Malone just before the 2025 NBA playoffs. Stepping up, head coach David Adelman rallied the team, guiding it to the conference semifinals. Seeking to enhance its competitive edge, the front office added key players, with Jonas Valanciunas as a standout acquisition. Following the roster changes, Nikola Jokic expressed excitement about the potential to form an offensive duo with the new arrival.

“Why not? I’m SICK of AG, I cannot play with him anymore. (Laughs) Just to put something out there, something different. I like it. We need to be creative. We need to put something (out there) no one’s ever seen before,” Nikola Jokic said, as reported by DNVR Nuggets in X.

Many see Jonas Valanciunas as the ideal backup for Nikola Jokic and his demanding workload. Nonetheless, the 32-year-old star allows the Serbian star to focus on the scoring side while he manages other aspects, creating a formidable offensive duo. However, it is the responsibility of head coach David Adelman to integrate these two talents, much like the Rockets did with Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams.

With the arrival of Jonas, head coach David Adelman was candid about the potential for him and Nikola Jokic to share the court, leaving no ambiguity in his statement. “Those two guys will play together at a certain point. I think changing defenses allows that. I’d like to see how people guard those guys. I think that’d be a very interesting decision of who you put on who,” he said at the latest press conference.

Jonas Valanciunas breaks the silence on his arrival to Nuggets

After announcing his move to the Nuggets, Jonas Valanciunas found himself reportedly considering a switch from the NBA to Panathinaikos, where he could compete in the EuroLeague. This rumor fueled criticism of the veteran’s commitment to Denver, with skeptics questioning whether he would deliver peak performances. Despite the chatter, the 32-year-old star addressed the concerns head-on, stating his determination to excel in the upcoming season.

“I’m excited to go again, my 14th season, to jump in and be in probably the best situation I ever had to win a championship… I’ve learned that it’s a team sport. Sometimes, you’ve gotta put your ego aside, put your everything aside to be successful. Sometimes you need to support your teammates more than you can support yourself… The teams seeking to be the best,” Jonas Valanciunas said at the latest press conference.

Despite his veteran status, Jonas acknowledges that he might not secure a starring role this season. His willingness to embrace any position head coach David Adelman assigns underscores his adaptability. This mindset enhances the team’s flexibility in crafting lineups and adjusting strategies to counter opponents, rendering the squad more formidable compared to the 2024-25 season.