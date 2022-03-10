Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors face each other today at Ball Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US today

Denver Nuggets will host Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena in Denver today, March 10, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Stephen Curry and the Warriors returned to victory on Wednesday after beating the Los Angeles Clippers and will be looking for a new win tonight. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 185th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Denver Nuggets are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 100 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 84 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on March 7, 2022, and it ended in a 124-131 win for the Nuggets at home in Denver. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ball Arena, Denver

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Denver Nuggets have been in a good form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won four times, losing once (WLWWW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Golden State Warriors have won only once in their last five matches (LLLLW).

The Nuggets currently sit in sixth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.600. While the Warriors are placed three positions above them, in third place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.667. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 9, 1976, and it ended in a 123-117 win for the Nuggets.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors, to be played on Thursday, at the Ball Arena, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

Judging by the Nuggets' recent form, we can expect them to win at home. However, BetMGM put the Golden State Warriors as slight favorites with odds of 1.80, while it gives the Denver Nuggets odds of 2.05. The total is at 226.5.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!