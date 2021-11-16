Odell Beckham Jr.'s debut with the Los Angeles Rams didn't exactly go as expected. Even so, the star wideout is looking forward to what's to come.

Odell Beckham Jr. shocked the NFL by snubbing the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints to sign with the Los Angeles Rams instead. Needless to say, they instantly became an even bigger Super Bowl contender.

And, even though it's not usual to see a newcomer make his debut on that very same week, OBJ was expected to be heavily involved in the offense after Robert Woods tore his ACL in practice.

That wasn't the case as he only logged 2 catches for 18 yards and the other target in his direction was an interception. The Rams couldn't get past the San Francisco 49ers and Matthew Stafford looked far from healthy.

OBJ Says He Was Emotional On His Debut

Even so, Beckham Jr. claimed to be quite excited about this opportunity. For the first time, he'll play for a contending team and will have a true shot to go deep in the playoffs, which is why he was so excited about his debut:

“I was excited. I feel like I was ready for the moment. I’ve been through so much and God has put me in this position for that moment. And, it just wasn’t our night,” the former Browns receiver said.

OBJ knows that he's got plenty of work to do before being a regular contributor to Sean McVay's offense. There's no time to look back to this loss with the Packers on deck after the BYE Week:

“I’ll be here, I’ll be working out,” Beckham added. “I had a baby hiatus with everything that was going on. Emotionally it was a lot. So now I get to get back in the lab, get to work, and get through the playbook. You lick your wounds and get ready for one of the best teams in the NFL in Green Bay at Lambeau."

When healthy, OBJ is one of the most impactful players in the league. Hopefully, he'll be able to stay on the gridiron until the end of the season and shut down all the outside noise to focus entirely on football.