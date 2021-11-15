Oklahoma City Thunder play against Miami Heat for a West vs East Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat are ready to play in a West vs East Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). Young blood at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Oklahoma City Thunder won four straight games before losing to theBrooklyn Nets 96-120 at home. That winning streak was the first for the Thunder this season, the team is young but they are playing well. This game against the Miami Heat is the third in a four-game series at home before going back on the road.

Miami Heat were dominating the Eastern Conference but after the victory against the Mavericks 125-110 on November 2, the team entered a debacle full of losses, only two wins in the last six games. The most recent game was a 111-105 win against the Utah Jazz.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Miami Heat: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Oklahoma City Thunder have a negative record at 5-7 but the team is doing a good job getting out of the bad streak. At the start of the season the Thunder lost four consecutive games before winning their first game of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers 123-115. In the last eight games the Thunder won 5 games, but the most recent game was a loss to the Nets at home. Oklahoma City Thunder are scoring an average of 99.3 points per game as the third worst offense of the season.

Miami Heat have a record of four wins and four losses on the road, they began to suffer since the series of five consecutive games on the road started against the Nuggets, the team lost that game 96-113. In Heat's most recent win against the Utah Jazz, the key to victory was in the rebounds, the Miami Heat with 48 rebounds against Utah's 38 rebounds. The Miami Heat offense is scoring an average of 110.6 points per game as the 4th best of the season and the defense allows only 104 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Oklahoma City Thunder vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder are underdogs with +9.5 ATS and +350 moneyline at FanDuel, they have good recent numbers but the visitors have dangerous offense. Miami Heat are favorites with -9.5 to cover and -450 moneyline. The best pick for this NBA game is: Oklahoma City Thunder +9.5.



FanDuel Oklahoma City Thunder +9.5 / +350 Totals ----- Miami Heat -9.5 / -450

* Odds via FanDuel.