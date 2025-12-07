AFC standings and playoff picture updated after Chiefs-Texans SNF in Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans put on a show in a marquee-matchup in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season. With the Texans prevailing over the Chiefs, we take a look at the updated AFC standings and playoff picture.

With their win in enemy territory, the Texans (8-5) now hold the seventh seed in the AFC, taking over the spot previously held by the Indianapolis Colts (8-5). Though boasting identical records in the 2025 NFL season, Houston’s win over Indianapolis in Week 13 gives the Texans the upper hand in the tiebreaker. However, the two AFC South opponents are set to meet again in Week 18.

As for the Chiefs, the loss at home officially knocked them out of contention for the AFC West title. For the first time since 2015, a new champion will be crowned in the West. However, Kansas City is still not eliminated from playoff contention, although it is down to its last chances, as the Chiefs can only get in through a wild-card berth.

AFC standings and playoff picture

After the Sunday night bout between Houston and Kansas City, the AFC standings underwent changes, but the top of the conference stayed intact. The Denver Broncos (11-2) are still in possession of the No. 1 seed. Moreover, sweeping the season series against the Las Vegas Raiders guaranteed Denver will hold the tiebreaker over the No. 2 New England Patriots (11-2), as the Broncos have defeated an opponent the Pats fell to in Week 1 of the campaign.

Third in the AFC are the 9-4 Jacksonville Jaguars, while the fourth seed is currently held by the 7-6 Pittsburgh Steelers, whose Week 14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens (6-7) worked wonders for their playoff aspirations and NFC North Title hopes.

As it stands, the No. 5, 6, and 7 seeds are in control of the Buffalo Bills (9-4), Los Angeles Chargers (8-4, play Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles), and Houston Texans (8-4), respectively.

On the outside looking in there are currently five teams: the Indianapolis Colts (8-5), Kansas City Chiefs (6-7), Baltimore Ravens (6-7), Miami Dolphins (6-7), and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-9).

What’s next for the Texans and Chiefs?

Hoping to keep their five-game winning streak, the Texans will return home to host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. In Week 16, the Texans will stay at NRG Stadium, as the Las Vegas Raiders pay them a visit. To close out the year, Houston will visit the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 before hosting the Indianapolis Colts in the season finale.

As for the Chiefs, they will face the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead next week. In Week 16, Kansas City will travel south for a showdown with the Tennessee Titans. Week 17 will see the Chiefs return home as the Denver Broncos visit the ‘Show Me State’ and the regular season finale will be against the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City.

