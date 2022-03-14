Orlando Magic will face Brooklyn Nets at the Amway Center this Tuesday, March 15. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the Amway Center this Tuesday, March 15 at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Little by little, calm begins to reach the Brooklyn Nets who were very beaten after a great start to the season, and the subsequent decline to almost ninth place, as a result of internal problems among the players. Durant's return after his injury, and Harden's departure prevented an even worse fall and at the moment they have 3 wins in a row that, of course, they want to take to 4.

On the Orlando Magic side, they are, together with the Detroit Pistons, the first two eliminated from the Playoffs this season. Nothing strange, it was expected that this season it was not in the Magic's plans to be a postseason team. Actually, their goal is to finish as low as possible to bet on building a better team with the help of the Draft.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets will play this Tuesday, March 15 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Amway Center will be the fourth between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were all victories for Nets on November 10, November 19 and December 18 by 123-90, 115-113 and 100-93, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Tuesday, March 15, at the Amway Center, Orlando, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Florida, YES.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, but they will likely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is more than clear that the favorites will be the Brooklyn Nets, since the Orlando Magic are a tanking team this season.