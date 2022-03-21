Golden State Warriors will visit Orlando Magic at the Amway Center this Tuesday, March 22. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors will face each other at the Amway Center this Tuesday, March 22 at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Warriors are coming off two painful defeats that have moved them to third place in the Western Conference. In their last game against San Antonio they lost unbelievably, being a point up with less than 3 seconds left. The Warriors had to throw a second free throw, which was missed, and they made a clumsy foul going for the rebound, which allowed the Spurs to win the game. They want to put that game behind them as soon as possible and try to reclaim second place before the end of the regular season.

The Magics, on the other hand, already know they are out of the fight for being in the postseason, something predictable considering that Orlando's plan this season was to tank, and bet on forming a better team with the help of the next Draft 2022. That is why the Warriors have a more than perfect game to recover from the two losses against an opponent that probably will not offer much resistance.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors will play this Tuesday, March 22 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Amway Center will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on December 7, and at that time it was a 126-95 victory for the Warriors.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors to be played this Tuesday, March 22, at the Amway Center, Orlando, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Bay Area.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their rivals, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, it is more than clear that the Golden State Warriors will be chosen as favorites in this game, against the Orlando Magic, the team with the worst record in the entire NBA.

