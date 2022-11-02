Thursday's basketball action will start when the Orlando Magic host the Golden State Warriors for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Find out here, how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Despite the Orlando Magic have a losing record, their build-up project is starting to look good. This is because Paolo Banchero not only is proving himself as the true No.1 pick overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he is also making a name out of it with 21 points and 7 rebounds per game so far.

On the other side, the Golden State Warriors seem to have a championship dizziness problem. Their awful 3-5 record so far has placed them at 12th position in the Western Conference. However, Stephen Curry is doing whatever he cans to avoid it with his 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. The 2022 Finals MVP winner is leading all the stats for the Warriors.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Amway Center in Orland, Florida

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors will face each other two times during the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. In fact, last season, the 2022 NBA Champion won over the Magic only once, which as surprising as it sounds, they ended up with the No.1 pick of this year's draft.

In fact, the last time these two teams played against each other, the game was held at the Amway Center in Orlando. In that game, Stephen Curry didn't played, but Klay Thompson pulled up 15 points, alongside Jordan Poole registered 26 points for the Warriors. While for the Magic, Wendell Carter Jr, Franz Wagner, and Cole Anthony pulled up at least 14 points that night.

How to watch or live stream free Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors in the US

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven't yet set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game. In fact, due to other NBA games that haven't finished those markets aren't open. So, in the next few hours those odds are expected to be revealed.