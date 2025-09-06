Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton takes a sarcastic jab at Kawhi Leonard’s situation with Clippers

The Indiana Pacers are navigating a challenging stretch as their star Tyrese Haliburton recovers from injury, and the team is eagerly awaiting his return to the court. In the meantime, Haliburton has not shied away from the cameras, offering his take on the ongoing situation involving Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.

Haliburton may be on a max contract with the Pacers, but he didn’t hold back on commenting about the “no-show” job that earned Leonard an extra $28 million. During a three-minute segment live on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, the Pacers’ star point guard responded to questions about the Clippers’ ongoing scandal with a dose of humor.

When asked if he would ever take a “no-show” job like Leonard, Haliburton quipped: “Tell them to find me too!” The remark came amid an investigation into a potential cap-circumvention scheme involving the Clippers that could have serious long-term implications for the NBA franchise.

Haliburton, 25, is currently sidelined with a torn right Achilles tendon sustained in the 2025 NBA Finals. As a two-time NBA All-Star with career averages of 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game, he remains the face of the Pacers—someone who excels on the court while playing by the rules.

What happened with Kawhi Leonard?

The saga centers on Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard is at the center of an investigation regarding a potential cap-circumvention deal that could impact the team for years.

It all began with a report by Pablo Torre, which revealed a suspicious arrangement between Leonard and the tree-planting company Aspiration. Leonard reportedly signed a sponsorship deal worth $28 million—more than deals for celebrities like Robert Downey Jr.—without being required to perform any actual work.

The contract’s only stipulation was that Leonard remain a member of the Clippers. It was considered a “no-show” arrangement because Leonard did not need to promote the company or fulfill any additional obligations to receive the payment.

The situation became more complicated because Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was a major investor in Aspiration, reportedly putting in at least $50 million. Ballmer later denied any knowledge of Leonard’s deal and claimed he was unaware of the $28 million agreement, which included roughly $20 million in company stock.

