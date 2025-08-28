Tyrese Haliburton and Trae Young make a questionable request to the NBA about how assists are counted

When we talk about playmakers, floor generals, and assist specialists in today’s NBA, two names that immediately come to mind are Tyrese Haliburton of Indiana Pacers and Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks. Both stars recently raised the same question about a rule that remains somewhat unclear in the league.

On Thursday, Haliburton floated the idea of a tweak to the NBA rule book that could benefit pass-first guards like himself, allowing them to add to their already eye-catching assist numbers. His comment sparked debate across social media, especially because it highlighted a gray area many fans and even players are not entirely aware of.

“Today’s random thought @NBA, when we counting a lob off the backboard as an assist?” Haliburton wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Young quickly added his own perspective on the matter. “Fun fact.. I stopped throwing them when they stopped counting them,” the Atlanta guard posted on the same platform.

Backboard lobs are among the most entertaining plays in basketball, often appearing in transition when guards like Haliburton look to feed high-flying teammates. For Indiana, forward Obi Toppin has been a frequent recipient, using his athleticism to finish those highlight-reel moments. Young, meanwhile, could benefit from similar setups if paired with a skilled finisher such as Kristaps Porzingis.

Should this type of pass be counted as an assist?

According to the NBA’s current rules, the passer’s intent is the decisive factor in awarding an assist. If a player deliberately throws the ball off the backboard with the purpose of setting up a teammate for an immediate basket, the play qualifies. It is not treated as a missed shot but rather as a creative and strategic pass designed to outwit defenders.

That means a “lob off the glass” should be considered an assist if the bucket is scored directly from the pass. The play reflects a high level of vision and court awareness, as the passer uses the backboard as part of the setup. While unconventional, the objective remains identical to a standard pass: enabling a teammate to score. For that reason, the passer deserves the statistical credit.

What’s next for Haliburton and Young next season?

For Haliburton, the priority is recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered in the NBA Finals against Oklahoma City. His return is critical for an Indiana project that already proved it belongs on the biggest stage. If healthy, he will look to solidify his place among the league’s elite guards and chase the championship that continues to elude him.

As for Young, his future in Atlanta appears less certain. Despite being the franchise’s cornerstone in recent years, frustration has grown as the Hawks have failed to reach the competitive heights he has envisioned. This season, however, carries the promise of renewed direction, especially with the addition of Porzingis. Whether it translates into a deeper playoff push remains one of the league’s storylines to watch.

