New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat face each other on Thursday at Smoothie King Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

New Orleans Pelicans will meet with Miami Heat at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free.

This will be their 43rd regular-season game. Interestingly, the Miami Heat are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 22 direct duels to this day, while the New Orleans Pelicans have celebrated a triumph in exactly 20 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 17, 2021, and it ended in a 113-98 win for the Heat at home in Miami. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat: Storylines

New Orleans Pelicans have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won four times, losing only once (LWWWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Miami Heat have won three times in their last five matches (LLWWW).

The Pelicans currently sit in 10th place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.407 While the Heat are placed on top of the Eastern Conference table, with a win percentage of 0.636. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 2, 2002, and it ended in a 100-95 win for the Hornets.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat, to be played on Thursday, at the Smoothie King Center, will be broadcast in the United States.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat matchup. However, judging by the Heat's position on their table, we can expect them to win on the road.

