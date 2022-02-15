Boston Celtics will visit Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center today, February 15. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will face each other at the Wells Fargo Center today, February 15, at 7:30 PM (ET). The visitors will be looking to extend their winning streak to 9 games, while the Sixers will try to claim their third victory in a row. Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Boston Celtics remain unstoppable. There are already 8 consecutive wins and they are 9-1 in their last 10 games. It seems hard to believe that the same ones who until very recently were fighting for the last places in the Play-in, are now sixth (that means, in Playoffs positions) and very close to fifth, precisely their rivals in this game.

The Philadelphia 76ers are also having a good time: they have won 7 of their last 10 and have 2 consecutive wins. They remain in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, but their win/loss balance is not far from the leaders. The Sixers must manage to win if they want to remain as leaders, and at the same time be careful with the Celtics, who if they beat them in this game they would reach the same number of victories (although with 3 more losses).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will play this Tuesday, February 15 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Well Fargo Center will be the fourth between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Sixers by 108-103 on December 20 and by 111-99 on January 14; and a victory for Celtics by 88-87 on December 1.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics to be played this Tuesday, February 15, at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers know that this will be a very close game. According to FanDuel, the Philadelphia 76ers have odds of +106, while the Boston Celtics have -124. The total is at 211.