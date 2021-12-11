Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets face each other on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Detroit Pistons will square off with Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars in Detroit on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 6:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 187th regular-season game. Interestingly, the Detroit Pistons are clear favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 109 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 77 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 5, 2021, and it ended in a 96-90 win for the Nets at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

Detroit Pistons have been in disappointing form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have failed to register at least one victory (LLLLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, Brooklyn Nets have been doing better, winning three of their last five games. In addition, they have suffered two defeats (WLWLW).

The Pistons currently sit on the bottom in the Eastern Conference with a win percentage of 0.160. While the Nets are placed 14 positions above them, on top of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.692.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 10, 1976, and it ended in a 106-104 win for the Detroit side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets, to be played on Sunday, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets matchup. However, judging by the Nets' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

FanDuel Handicap Total

* Odds via FanDuel