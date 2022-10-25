The 2022-2023 NBA Season will feature a game between The Portland Trail Blazers and the Miami Heat at the Moda Center. Find out here, how to watch or live stream free the game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Miami Heat at the Moda Center for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. The Blazers want to continue their unbeaten run, while the Heat want to start a winning record on the road. Here, you will find out how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to live stream this game free.

The unbelievable start of the season for the Portland Trail Blazers placed them at the top of the Western Conference standings after a 4-0 run. As many contender-teams have struggled to have a winning record, the return of Damian Lillard gave the Blazers a fresh system to win games. Its early, but they could get a record start for the season.

On the other side, the Miami Heat haven't start as expected. In fact, the team managed by Erik Spoelstra finished the preason unbeaten, which many thought could be the start of a good run. However, the Heat haven't compete against big teams like the Chicago Bulls, the New Orleand Pelicans, and the Boston Celtics. So, they are currently 13th placed.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat: Time by States in the US

ET:10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT:8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Miami Heat will face two times during the 2022-2023 NBA Season. In fact, last season, the Heat went unbeaten to the Blazers with two games won. However, in these two games, Damian Lillard didn't play due to an injury. So, as the 32-year-old returns to the court, anything can happen.

But, one of the key defensive players in the Heat's team was PJ Tucker. However, Tucker isn't a Heat player anymore. So, big names like Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and Tyler Herro will have to step up on the defensive end to keep Lillard from making a big game.

How to watch or live stream free Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Regular season Game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Miami Heat to be played on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Moda Center in the city of Portland, Oregon will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as NBA League Pass in the US.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t yet reveled their odds for this NBA Regular Season game. However, they will most likely do so in the next few hours. As its still unknown which players will be available for this game due to multiple circumstances including coach's decision, and possible injuries.