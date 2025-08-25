Rockets GM makes surprising comparison of Alperen Sengun to two NBA stars

The Houston Rockets have managed to assemble a promising roster, blending veteran experience with youthful energy. While Kevin Durant draws substantial attention, Alperen Sengun is emerging as the team’s future leader. In light of this, the team’s general manager has surprisingly compared Alperen to two established NBA stars, catching everyone off guard.

“We traded two first-round picks to get him, so we wouldn’t have done that if we didn’t see somebody who could be this type of impactful player. Alperen, he was the MVP of that league at 18. The only two people who had comparable success in top-tier leagues are Jokic and Luka. So I thought that was a good indicator and just watched the film, like he just does special stuff,” Rafael Stone said, via ESPN Houston.

Alperen entered the NBA spotlight at the tender age of 19, but his journey began much earlier in the Turkish First League, where he debuted professionally at just 16. By 18, he had already clinched the MVP award, boasting averages of 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists with Besiktas Basketball. His remarkable achievements fueled expectations akin to those set by Luka Doncic‘s entry into the NBA. However, his transition did not mirror those lofty anticipations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While comparing Alperen Sengun to Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic might appear premature, certain similarities are undeniable. Like those two luminaries, Sengun has excelled in a European league and is now making his mark in the NBA. His versatility distinguishes him, as he contributes significantly to both defense and playmaking, providing valuable assets to the Houston Rockets. However, Sengun still needs to reach the elite status that both stars have achieved.

Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs

Advertisement

Alperen Sengun earns praise from two NBA legends for his rising talent

While Jalen Green captured most of the spotlight among the Houston Rockets’ young prospects, Alperen Sengun has quietly established himself as one of the franchise’s most complete players. Although he may not be a prolific scorer, the 22-year-old’s talent has drawn high praise from two NBA legends.

Advertisement

see also Rockets GM Rafael Stone reveals the downside of Kevin Durant’s arrival to Houston

“I played against greats like Tim Duncan, you appreciate guys that are fundamentally sound… This kid [Alperen Sengun] is fundamentally sound. He has a little bit of flair with him. Love the way he plays. I respect his game… He shot that three like he knew what he was doing. And I said the name earlier; he reminds me of a young Pau Gasol,” Shaquille O’Neal said, via TNT in 2024.

Advertisement

Not only Shaquille, but also the Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwom decided to praise the young player. According to the Houston Chronicle, he stated in 2024, “I think he plays all around. He moves. He drives on the floor. He plays between power forward and center. He shoots 3s… So he’s playing a very complete game that fits any style — it fits our era or this era. I think he finds a perfect balance between the old school and the new school.”