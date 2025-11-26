What happens if the Warriors lose or win against the Rockets in 2025 NBA Cup tonight?

The Golden State Warriors (10-9) are hosting the Houston Rockets (11-4) tonight at the Chase Center for the final group stage game of the 2025 NBA Cup. While both teams find themselves in complicated positions in the tournament, they still possess a minimal hope of securing qualification.

The outlook is grim for both Golden State and Houston, as both teams are currently at the bottom of West Group C, having won one game and lost the other two.

The Warriors are coming off a loss in their last NBA Cup game against the Portland Trail Blazers, though they did secure a good victory in their most recent regular season contest against the Utah Jazz.

The Rockets also fell in their last NBA Cup game against the Denver Nuggets but managed a great victory in their recent regular season matchup against the Phoenix Suns. This will be a crucial game for both franchises, as one side will attempt to advance to the next phase, and the other will be eliminated.

Stephen Curry drives to the basket against Jabari Smith Jr. (Getty Images)

What happens if the Warriors win against the Rockets?

Should the Warriors secure a victory tonight at the Chase Center, they will retain mathematical possibilities for qualification. However, they will be completely dependent on the results of the rest of the group’s games, which will be decided on Friday, November 28th.

What happens if the Warriors lose to the Rockets?

If Golden State fall to Houston tonight, they will be immediately eliminated from the 2025 NBA Cup. Furthermore, their fate hangs by a thread, and they could be eliminated even if they do not lose tonight.

For the Warriors to be eliminated from the NBA Cup without losing to the Rockets, one of the following scenarios must occur on the final group stage night:

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder .

defeat the . The Phoenix Suns defeat the Sacramento Kings .

defeat the . The Memphis Grizzlies defeat the New Orleans Pelicans .

defeat the . The Portland Trail Blazers defeat the Spurs , and San Antonio ends the night with a better point differential than the Warriors.

defeat the , and ends the night with a better point differential than the Warriors. The San Antonio Spurs defeat the Blazers, and Portland ends the night with a better point differential than the Warriors.

