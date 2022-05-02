Even despite everything he's accomplished in the NBA, Skip Bayless still doesn't think Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players of all time.

Kevin Durant has little to nothing to prove in the NBA at this point in his career. He's a two-time champion, a former MVP, and one of the greatest, most talented pure scorers to ever lace them up.

Then again, for some, Durant still has yet to prove that he can lead a team to the top. His two championships came side by side with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, which is why some think they have an asterisk next to it.

Unsurprisingly, Skip Bayless seems to be a part of that group. Recently, the often-controversial analyst took a big shot at Durant, stating that the Boston Celtics intimidated him and he crumbled under pressure.

Skip Bayless Says Kevin Durant Isn't An Alpha Player

"As you know, the Celtics roughed up Kevin Durant and he crumbled and he folded," Bayless said. "He was overwhelmed, ultimately overmatched. Mr. Burner accounts just got burnt."

"His thin skin gave away, and it showed very little heart and little to no guts when push came to shove literally against that onslaught," Bayless added. "The Celtics exposed Kevin Durant, dare I say soft, as intimidatable, as Kevin Ducan't."

The controversial pundit continued to make an argument against Durant's all-timer status. Per Bayless, no 'alpha male' would've been as intimidated as he was, and certainly not Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, or Magic Johnson:

"Game 4 was actually an indictment of Games 1, 2, and 3 when he was just completely overwhelmed by the onslaught," Bayless added. "No great player, no alpha player would be overwhelmed. The (Michael) Jordans, the (Larry) Birds, the Magics (Johnson). Just give me the damn ball and get out of the way, I don't care if two come after me. Two come after every great player, almost every possession. You just beat the double-team."

Durant was far from the efficient scorer he is in that first-round sweep. He clearly struggled against Boston's physicality. But from that to put his status as an all-timer in doubt, well... it's just classic Skip Bayless.