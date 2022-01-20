San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets face each other again on Friday at AT&T Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

San Antonio Spurs will face Brooklyn Nets again at AT&T Center in San Antonio on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 99th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the San Antonio Spurs are the indisputable favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 72 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 26 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on January 9, 2022, and it ended in a 119-121 win for the Nets at home at the Barclays Center in New York City. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 21, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

San Antonio Spurs have been in disappointing form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won two times and lost three games (LLWLW). Meanwhile, their opponents, the Brooklyn Nets have been doing similarly, emerging victorious in three of their last five matches (WLWLW).

The Spurs currently sit in 12th place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.378. While the Nets are placed in third place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.636. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 11, 1976, and it ended in a 108-104 win for the Spurs.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets matchup. However, judging by the Nets' position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

