When LeBron James joined the Miami Heat, fans complained about the NBA being broken and whatnot, similar to what happened with Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors.

Having James teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh gave them the biggest juggernaut in the Association, which is why some people feel like they underachieved by winning ‘just’ two rings.

Even so, those two rings were LeBron’s first two NBA championships. That’s why Stephen A. Smith was shocked when he wasn’t in attendance at Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Stephen A. Smith Rips LeBron For Skipping Wade’s HoF Ceremony

“I was shocked, of all people, that LeBron was not there,” Smith said on his podcast. “Somebody’s got to say it, so I’m gonna say it.”

“To me, the last person who should have missed Wade’s induction into the Hall of Fame was LeBron James,” Smith continued. “LeBron James, one could easily argue, wouldn’t even know what it’s like to be a champion had it not been for Dwyane Wade.”

Truth be told, Wade was already a champion before playing with LeBron, and Bron struggled mightily in the NBA Finals twice before — once with him, once without him — so Smith has a valid point. James must’ve had a valid reason to skip it, though.