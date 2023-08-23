The lingering left knee injury that has forced Lonzo Ball to miss a lot of time was the focal point of a controversy lately, as renowned commentator Stephen A. Smith made a hot take on his situation. However, the Chicago Bulls guard took to social media to answer with a video.

Ball’s absence has extended since the latter half of the 2021-2022 season, with the confirmation of his absence from the entire 2022-2023 season. This prompted Smith to say that the player was even having issues standing up from the position, but he received a fierce comeback immediately.

In a video posted on his official account, Ball addresses Smith’s sayings directly. “Stephen A., who are your sources, bro? I actually like you, man. I don’t even know you like that. But I like you. I’m coming back, man. Come on!,” he says while he stands up from a chair without troubles.

Lonzo Ball Roasts Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith Answers Lonzo Ball