The Brooklyn Nets are favored to win the Eastern Conference next season, but Stephen A. Smith believes they still need to prove they can win.

The Brooklyn Nets turned a potential disaster into a good situation. They convinced Kevin Durant to stay, didn't have to fire the coach or the GM, and will also have Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons on the court for next season.

On paper, no team except maybe the Warriors has enough depth and talent to keep up with them in a seven-game series. But we've heard this story before, and it's been made clear that paper doesn't win NBA championships.

That's why ESPN's Stephen A. Smith wants to see some actual commitment next season, starting with Kyrie Irving, who's bailed on the Nets multiple times since signing with them three years ago.

Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Irving Can't Be Trusted

"But Kyrie is looking for a $200 million contract now. Zach LaVine got it in Chicago, Bradley Beal got it in the nation’s capital. How come he can’t get it? He couldn’t get it because he couldn’t be trusted," Smith explained. "He’s got to remind everybody and ensure everybody that he can be trusted because that’s really it. His ability is not what’s holding him back from getting him that $200 million extra. The problem with him is that he can’t be trusted. He’s got to show that he’s trusted."

"I’m sorry, I look at the Brooklyn Nets and all you have to show me that you gonna come to work every day and you committed to the season," Smith sentenced.

There's no denying Kyrie's talent or impact on the court. He's by far one of the most gifted scorers of all time and could lead any team to the top, but he needs to be invested and committed to winning. Aside from injuries and ego, there's nothing else that could stop this team if they embrace their roles.