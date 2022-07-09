The departure of point guard Gary Payton II after winning the NBA title left the Golden State Warriors with a need to fill the void, and that's when stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green stepped in to bring in the right replacement.

There is no doubt that the specific weight of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors is not fully dimensioned. Their influence is not only felt on the court, as could be seen in the franchise's latest NBA title win, but also off the court.

After winning their fourth championship in seven years, Golden State have suffered a series of departures, as some of the elements that led them to NBA glory have left the team, such as point guard Gary Paytton II.

The Young Glove respected his nomadic tendency in the league and will play from the 2022-2023 season with the Portland Trail Blazers, leaving a hole in Steve Kerr's system. However, the replacement for that vacancy came to the Golden State Warriors thanks to Stephen Curry's precise efforts of Draymond Green.

Donte DiVincenzo was recruited by Curry and Green

Coming from the Sacramento Kings, where he only played for less than six months, Donte DiVincenzo was announced as the new member of the Golden State Warriors. Visibly excited about the new challenge in his career, in which he will have to defend the honor of the current NBA champion, he mentioned what made him decide to join the Dubs.

“I had a good conversation with Steph and Draymond. They saw what I wanted, and it’s a perfect fit... I just love much the ball moves, honestly. You have three future Hall-of-Famers on the court, to be honest with you, and they’re not trying to seek their own points, their own shots. Everybody’s getting touches, everybody’s getting open looks. I think the greatest thing is when you watch it, they want everybody else to succeed as well. I think that’s contagious, and you want to be a part of that.", shared DiVincenzo according to Clutch Points.

According to NBC Sports, DiVincenzo signed a contract to defend the Golden State Warriors jersey for two seasons in exchange for a salary of $9.3 million, which is a higher expense than what Gary Payton II represented to the team, who twice signed a 10-day contract and then agreed to an extension for last season in which he pocketed almost $2 million.