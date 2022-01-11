There's nothing written in sports. Anything, the slightest move, could change the course of a franchise or even a league forever. If you don't take our word for it, just take a look at how Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors changed the NBA.

Back in the day, not many people were fond of Curry or ever imagined that he'd become the greatest shooter of all time. Multiple teams and scouts snubbed him and he fell right into Golden State's lap, but that wasn't the plan.

According to a recent interview with GQ, the three-time NBA champion actually thought he was going to be drafted by the New York Knicks. Moreover, he was craving the chance of joining such a historied franchise.

Steph Curry Admits He Wanted To Play For The Knicks

“I absolutely was wanting to go to the Knicks," Curry said. "The draft was in New York, it was my dad’s birthday, June 25th 2009. Had a lot of conversations with the GM of New York at the time who said if I was on the board, they’d picked me. So there’s a lot of hype because being in New York, I thought I was going to be a New York Knick. But they always be careful what you wish for, everything happened the way it was supposed to be, so I’m a Warrior.”

The Knicks had the eighth pick in the Draft but Curry never made it that far. Instead, they took Jordan Hill out of Arizona, a player that was out of the league less than 10 years after the day of the draft. That's just the way it goes in this business more often than not, and it's not like the Knicks have been the luckiest franchise in the league. So close and yet so far.