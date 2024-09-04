Stephen Curry opens up about his desire to retire with the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry openly shared his thoughts on the possibility of retiring with his current team.

Stephen Curry was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 7 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Since then, he has won four NBA championships and two league MVP awards, cementing himself as the greatest three-point shooter in history.

In addition to his achievements with the Warriors, Curry has also shined on the U.S. national team, most recently winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His value to the Warriors and the entire San Francisco Bay Area is immeasurable.

Curry has made it clear that he wants to end his career with the Warriors. The star player recently signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him in the Bay Area through the 2026-27 season.

“I hope so, for sure,” Curry said during Tuesday’s appearance on “TODAY.” “I’m going into my 16th year, and I always said it’s a goal of mine to finish my career with the organization that has seen me rise through the ranks and accomplish amazing things with Draymond. I know Klay is no longer with us.”

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant of Team United States pose for a photo during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The contract extension: A sign of commitment to the Warriors

Curry’s contract extension is a clear indication of his commitment to the Golden State Warriors. Despite being 35 years old, Curry remains one of the best players in the NBA and continues to be a fundamental piece for the team.

With this extension, Curry will be able to finish his career with the organization that helped him grow and become a legend. Warriors fans are hopeful that Curry will continue to lead the team to more success in the coming years.

Curry’s pursuit of more titles

Curry has expressed his desire to continue winning championships with the Warriors. “I want to keep winning, obviously. And I know we have, hopefully, more great days ahead to keep doing that. So I definitely want to be here.”

The Warriors have a talented and competitive roster, and Curry remains a crucial part of that team. With him on the court, the Warriors have a chance to stay dominant in the NBA.

Curry’s contract extension is great news for Warriors fans, as it means he will remain with the team for several more years, increasing the likelihood that the Warriors can capture more titles in the future.