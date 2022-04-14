Stephen Curry continues to practice for his return to the NBA Playoffs after two seasons, while Golden State Warriors are preparing the playoff opener against Denver Nuggets on Saturday 16 April of 2022.

Stephen Curry is one of the players all NBA fans expect to see at the playoffs. This season is really special for the Akron-born because the Golden State Warriors finallly clinched a spot for the 2021-22 NBA playoffs after missing it the last 2 seasons. Back in 2018-19, Warriors qualified as 1st place in the Western Conference. They ended as runner-ups after being defeated in a 4-2 game series against Toronto Raptors.

Back in 2017-18 NBA season, Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their second consecutive NBA championship. Throughout the 2017-18 playoffs he averaged 25 points per game, 5 assits per game with 45% in Field Goals made and 39% in 3-points shots made. Although in 2016-17 NBA season, the story wasn't very different.

The team coached by Steve Kerr ended up as NBA Champions against Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James as the team's leader. Curry averaged 28 points per game, 7 assits per game with 48% in Field Goals made and 41% in 3-point shots made. Curry and his team only needed 5 games to clinch their 5th NBA championship title. He has got one more championship with Golden State Warriors in 2014-15 season. Finally, he ended as runner-up in NBA 2015-16 season.

Curry compared with the GOATs

Stephen Curry is one of the players that changed the game of basketball forever, he will always be compared to players at his level. In this case, the comparison will be to LeBron James and Michael Jordan. James as of the players he faced several times in NBA Finals and Jordan being one the greatest players of all time - if not the best.

Although James has been more times in the NBA playoffs than Curry, he has one less NBA championship than the Warriors all-time leading scorer. And this season LeBron James is not in championship contention.

Even if the comparison to Michael Jordan seems off, the reason is simple. Curry and Jordan have dominated their periods in the NBA. Despite that the Chicago Bulls' legend has 6 NBA titles and the Gold State Warriors all-time leading scorer has 4 titles, the way both have climbed to the top could be worthy of discussion.

The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Denver Nuggets for game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs. Curry continues his rehab in his injured foot, while the team is preparing the playoff opener on Saturday, 16 April of 2022.

Curry's record at NBA Playoffs by year