Stephen Curry receives praise from Warriors teammate Moses Moody following selfless act

Despite rumors linking Stephen Curry to the Boston Celtics—though it is virtually a given that he is not a trade candidate for the Golden State Warriors—Curry continues to demonstrate why, beyond his role as a great leader, he is an even better teammate both on and off the court with a selfless act with Mooses Moody.

Recently, Warriors guard Moses Moody revealed that Curry joined him for a youth event in his native Arkansas, speaking on what the gesture meant to him as a teammate.

“That’s a crazy concept to me. I met Steph Curry five years ago, and now he’s here in Arkansas. … You can say you like somebody. You can say you rock with somebody. But to actually come and do something like this, it really just makes me feel good about myself, for one, and it’s cool to know he thinks so highly of me,” Moody said, per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

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Curry praises Moody

Moody’s appreciation was matched by the leader of a franchise with which Curry has won everything. Curry also offered a glowing review of Moody’s character built over their time as teammates.

Moses Moody of Golden State Warriors.

“Just his curiosity for life. The questions he has. Just the spirit he has. And that was from Day 1. … And you kind of understand it means so much to him to be able to have this weekend and this presence here,” Curry said.

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Moody’s situation

Moody is currently rehabbing from a devastating knee injury suffered toward the end of last season that figures to sideline him for most, if not all, of the upcoming season. Joining Moody on the bench at the start of the year will be Jimmy Butler, who tore his ACL midway through last NBA season.

The Warriors will certainly hope that Curry can stay on the floor after he, too, dealt with injuries throughout last season. The franchise also hopes the rest of its roster recovers and stays healthy, considering all the complications it faced last season, including Moody’s absence.