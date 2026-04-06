Stephen Curry reveals how he feels about sharing the court for the first time with his brother Seth

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Houston Rockets, but the game left positive takeaways, including the return of Stephen Curry from the bench after his injury and his first time sharing the court with his brother, Seth Curry, as injuries and other circumstances had prevented them from playing together until now.

Stephen Curry spoke about what it meant to him during his postgame press conference. “That was special,” Stephen said, via 95.7 The Game. “And we’ve both had a very difficult year. Honestly, him more than me with injuries, and I was joking, calling us the rehab brothers ’cause it’s been like that all year. But to have that moment coming out of a timeout and talking about our matchups, and I was having flashbacks to Charlotte Christian High School, my senior year, his sophomore year.

“That was the last time in an actual game, I know he was on our training camp roster in 2013, but last time we actually played a game together,” Stephen continued, mentioning the injuries both have dealt with and the hope that they can now be seen together more often, especially after Steve Kerr provided a positive update on Steph’s injury.

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The special moment for the Curry brothers

They stepped on the court together as teammates at the 6:19 mark of the second quarter. Stephen Curry and Seth Curry made history in the process, as it was the first time two brothers had played together for the Warriors in a regular-season game. It was not the first time they had shared the court in a game for the team, though.

Seth Curry of Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors drafted Stephen Curry with the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Four years later, they signed Seth Curry to a non-guaranteed contract after he went undrafted in 2013. The younger Curry appeared in six preseason games for the Warriors in 2013 and played alongside his older brother for 100 seconds.

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The Golden State Warriors reunited the brothers when they signed Seth Curry to a one-year deal on Oct. 1, 2025. They waived the 35-year-old later that month, but with the intention of signing him again later in the NBA season. The Warriors then signed Seth for the remainder of the 2025-26 season on Dec. 1, and he made his team debut a day later against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Their performance in the game together

Stephen Curry finished with 29 points on 11-21 shooting from the field, along with two rebounds, four assists, and one steal in his long-awaited return. The 12-time All-Star had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but missed a long three-pointer.

As for Seth Curry, he recorded six points on 1-3 shooting and one steal on the night as the Golden State Warriors fell to 36-42. They face the Sacramento Kings next at Chase Center on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.