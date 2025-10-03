Warriors’ new signing Seth Curry reveals surprising truth about joining Stephen Curry’s team

The Golden State Warriors, initially cautious this offseason, have deftly bolstered their lineup for the 2025-26 NBA season. While Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Jonathan Kuminga captured headlines, the franchise made waves by signing Seth Curry, allowing him to team up with his brother, Stephen, for the first time. In an unexpected twist, the former Hornets standout, revealed surprising insights about joining the franchise.

“This is definitely special. It feels like a good time in both of our careers for me to be here. It’s funny that Steve (Kerr) and Mike (Dunleavy), last year, were asking me, ‘Would I ever wanna team up with Steph?’, Cause I know I’ve said it a few times in the past that I don’t wanna be on the same team… But it’s good to be here at this stage,” Seth Curry said in his introductory press conference.

Despite Stephen Curry’s monumental status in NBA history, his brother Seth chose to blaze his own trail rather than grow in his sibling’s shadow at the same franchise. After establishing his reputation on his own means, he has now joined the Warriors to bring his own consistent shooting prowess to the team. As a reliable asset from the bench, Seth enhances the Warriors’ depth and complements the dynamic play of his brother.

In his recent tenure with the Charlotte Hornets, Seth averaged 6.8 points over 76 games in two years, falling short of a breakout performance. Even if he is not a stellar talent, he has already demonstrated his potential as a valuable role player, enhancing the lineup with his scoring ability. For that reason, head coach Steve Kerr might utilize his talents to strengthen the team’s rotation, addressing last season’s evident depth issues.

Seth Curry #30 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during an NBA game.

Warriors’ Steve Kerr reacts to Seth Curry joining the team to play alongside Stephen

After Seth Curry joined the Warriors, skeptics wondered if he could impact Steve Kerr‘s lineup. Yet, with a remarkable 45.6% shooting from beyond the arc, he provides a crucial option to bust open games. Even head coach Kerr expressed his enthusiasm, stating his excitement about him teaming up offensively with Stephen, signaling a promising boost to their game strategy.

“When I got here, I think Seth had just played in Santa Cruz about 11 years ago. And then he set off on his own course and made a really good career for himself… It just feels like they’re both at a point in their careers where this makes a ton of sense. I’m thrilled to have Seth and to see the two brothers side by side today at our meeting. It was pretty awesome,” Steve Kerr said at the press conference.

Although Seth might not begin games as a starter, but his dynamic skill set adds crucial depth and versatility to the team. Last season the Oklahoma City Thunder proved the impact of a strong bench, with game-changers coming off the sidelines making a significant difference. This is precisely why his addition to the Warriors is generating excitement among fans eager to see him and Steph Curry clinch the championship trophy together.