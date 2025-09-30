Seth Curry to join brother Stephen at Warriors: What other relatives play together in the NBA apart from LeBron and Bronny?

After announcing that Jonathan Kuminga had agreed to a two-year, $48.5 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, Shams Charania reported that Seth Curry will also be joining the team alongside his brother Stephen Curry. This move adds another family connection to the NBA, alongside LeBron and Bronny James.

“Free agent guard Seth Curry has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. Seth and Stephen Curry team up on the Warriors beginning with training camp on Wednesday,” Charania posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans have long called for the Curry brothers to share the court, and now that wish will finally become reality. Seth and Steph Curry join LeBron and Bronny James (Los Angeles Lakers), Moritz and Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic), and Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) as the only relatives currently playing together on the same NBA team.

That makes four sets of relatives on NBA rosters this season. In past years, twins Caleb and Cody Martin also played together for two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets before moving on to separate teams.

Caleb Martin #10 and Cody Martin #11 of the Charlotte Hornets talk during a game. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Other relatives in the NBA

Beyond the sets of relatives currently playing together on the same team, the NBA features a long list of family ties across different rosters. There are 17 sibling pairs in the league today, though in some cases one brother is in the NBA while the other competes in the G League.

Among the most notable duos are Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, Max and Cam Christie, Tyus and Tre Jones, Keegan and Kris Murray, Amen and Ausar Thompson, Cason and Keaton Wallace, and Obi and Jacob Toppin.

One of the most iconic family moments in league history came in 2019, when the Holiday brothers became the first trio of siblings to share the floor in the same NBA game. That matchup featured Jrue with the New Orleans Pelicans, against Justin with the Indiana Pacers, and Aaron — now with the Memphis Grizzlies — early in his career.

Still, the most historic milestone belongs to LeBron and Bronny James, who made NBA history as the first father-son duo to appear in the same game, whether as teammates or on opposing sides.

