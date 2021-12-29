Even though he's known for his shooting, Klay Thompson is way more than just a threat from the three-point line, according to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors can brag about having perhaps the two greatest shooters to ever live: Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. However, talking just about their shooting could be reductionist.

Curry, for instance, has made strides in the league thanks to his relentless work ethic, his handles, and off-the-ball movement. Thompson is a renowned defender and one of the smartest players on the court.

That's why in a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kelenna Azubuike for the Decade in the Bay series, Curry went into great detail to reveal Thompson's most 'surprising' trait, and it has nothing to do with the flick of his wrist.

Steph Curry Calls Klay Thompson 'A Human Wikipedia'

“The first time he came into the locker room and he had his feet kicked up and he was reading, I don’t know what paper it was, he was reading a newspaper,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area, per Yahoo Sports. “He looked just so comfortable and like at peace. He didn’t realize how different that was in the moment, like it’s an hour and a half before the game and you’re up there reading, I don’t even know what section but reading the newspaper with your leg kicked up in your locker, just gaining knowledge and information on current events and stuff.

“He’s that kind of like human Wikipedia, like he knows the most random facts about stuff and he’ll just surprise you at any moment with like a gem and I’m sure that’s where he gets it,” Curry added. “Those little moments, he’s just so unique and he doesn’t even try, he’s just himself and very comfortable in his own skin.”

That's why one should never jump to conclusions or limit one person to a single aspect of their life or their game. At the end of the day, NBA players have other hobbies and interests like the rest of us, they just happen to make way more money than us.