LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry have been NBA superstars for quite a while now. But Father Time spares no victim, and it’s not like they’re getting any younger.

Don’t get me wrong; they can all still hoop at an elite level, and they should be a part of the league for years to come still. But their reign will eventually come to an end; that’s a fact.

With that in mind, Curry seems to believe Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is next in line. According to a recent interview, he knew he was special from the moment he watched him dominate in his camp.

Stephen Curry Always Knew Anthony Edwards Would Be A Star

“Anthony Edwards, for sure,” Curry told Kameron Hay of Complex. “He just had a different demeanor and different competitive presence out there on the court during our camp sessions and even in the showcase game that we had.”

“There were just plays that he made that nobody else really could,” Curry added. “So I think that most people who watched that year would have had a lot of confidence in the fact that he’d be who he wanted to be.”

Edwards’ career has already gotten off to an incredible star, not only being taken first overall but also getting an All-Star nod and even being invited to Team USA, so Curry wasn’t wrong about him.