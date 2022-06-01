ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared yet another of his bold takes, predicting that Stephen Curry will retire with at least one more championship than LeBron James.

Just when people thought they were far gone, the Golden State Warriors proved that they were alive and well. After two years of missing the playoffs, the Splash Brothers and the dynasty are back to there they belong: the NBA Finals.

Some analysts predicted they would go back to championship contention once they were at full strength. And barring injury, it doesn't seem like things will go any different for the foreseeable future.

That's why ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes Stephen Curry has a strong chance to retire with more NBA championships than LeBron James, as the Warriors will be in the mix for another title next season.

Stephen A. Smith Predicts Warriors Will Win Two More Rings

“What do you think the Warriors are going to be doing, sitting there and taking pictures? I think they’ll make some adjustments as well," Smith said. "I see the Warriors winning 2 of the next 3 titles. I’m thinking about Stephen Curry, I’m thinking about Klay Thompson, I’m thinking about Draymond."

"But I’m also thinking about Jordan Poole, I’m thinking about Jordan Poole, yes I’m going to bring up James Wiseman… I like their chances… I’m looking at the Golden State Warriors being at least 8 deep," Smith added. "And I see this team… I’m willing to say the Golden State Warriors are winning 2 of the next 3 titles. I believe Steph Curry will eclipse LeBron James and capture 5 championships in his career, while LeBron is still stuck on 4.”

Of course, it's not like the Dubs are champions already. They need to get through the Boston Celtics first, and that won't be a cakewalk. But, regardless of what happens in the Finals, they do have a better, more competitive core than the Lakers, at least for the time being.