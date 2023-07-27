Stephen Curry isn’t only the undisputed greatest player in Golden State Warriors history — which is a lot to say, considering they also had Wilt Chamberlain — he’s also one of the most influential players in NBA history.

Curry changed the way the game is played. His shot-making ability was unprecedented and never-before-seen. And while some may not like modern basketball, he’s not to blame for his greatness.

Notably, now that he’s way over a decade into his pro career, Steph knows he’s closer to the finish line than to the beginning. However, he still feels like he can give the game some more.

Curry Believes He Can Win More Championships

“Basketball has opened up so many amazing doors, and it’s changed so many lives for the better,”Curry said. “And to be able to do that in a very meaningful way is very surreal to me, just because this is a game that I just loved to play from the time I could walk. And now you realize, like, how it’s over-delivered on impact.”

“I still feel like I — I’m in the prime of my career, in a sense of what I’m able to accomplish,” Curry added. “Just out there and what the future may hold, trying to achieve, hopefully win more championships, and push the envelope as far as I can.”

Despite his age, there’s no reason to believe that Steph can’t continue to play at a superlative level for at least the next four or five years. Hopefully, he’ll continue to have that competitive drive and love for the game.