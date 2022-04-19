Stephen Curry could be one of the best NBA shooters of all time, but it may happen that you don't know his age, weight, height, shoe size and jersey number. Test if you are a true Chef Curry's fan below.

Stephen Curry has began his 2021-22 NBA Playoffs journey. Last time he was at this stage he ended up as NBA Champion with Golden State Warriors. The Akron-born player is seeking his 4th NBA title ring this season with an impressive regular season performance and maybe he can pulled it off. Although Curry is currently one of the veterans of the NBA, the renewed Golden State Warriors can help him to clinch a new championship title.

In Game 2 against Denver Nuggets for the NBA First Round Playoffs, Stephen Curry scored the 3,000th Playoff point of his career, becoming the 27th player in NBA Postseason history to clinch this milestone. Curry ended the NBA 2021-22 season as the player with most 3 point shots made with 285.

In his 8th time in the NBA playoffs, Curry will try to lead his The Dubs once again as he did last time in 2017-18 NBA season. As a Warriors fan, you may not know a thing or two about one of the best Dubs player of all time. Check out Stephen Curry's age, weight, height, shoe size and jersey number and test if you already knew it.

How old is Stephen Curry?

Stephen Curry was born in Akron, Ohio, at Summa Akron City Hospital, same as LeBron James, on March 14, 1988. Curry is currently 34 years old. His father is a retird basketball player named Dell Curry who helped him shaped his basketball skills since high school.

How much does Stephen Curry weigh?

He has become one of the best shooters of all time due to his size. Curry weighs only 185 pounds, the main reason why he got rejected from several college basketball programs in his early career. Although he enrolled in the Davidson Tigers college basketball team. In his final season in college he was the NCAA scoring leader.

How tall is Stephen Curry?

Due to his height it is known that Stephen Curry has improved his skills and game style to take advantage of his 6 feet 2 inches tall. Curry is the current all time 3 point scoring leader with 3117 three point shots made.

What is Stephen Curry's shoe size?

One of the most intriguing facts about Stephen Curry is his shoe size. This is because it's the same as Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. He is a 13 US shoe size, although he may not be a player with big feet that could fly across the court in every transition, he can move to a mid to large range position to shoot easily.

What is Stephen Curry's jersey number?

Throghout Curry's career in high school, college and the professional his jersey number has always been 30. His father worn the same number in his 16-season career in the NBA. This could be the best way to pay tribute to the person who shaped Curry's career.