The Golden State Warriors have rarely fared well without Stephen Curry. The superstar point guard suffered an injury late in the game vs. the Chicago Bulls, and they crumbled without him.

Their struggles sans Curry were even more evident in the following game. Despite being at home against the Victor Wembanyama-less San Antonio Spurs, they lost by double digits.

Needless to say, that’s not a great sign. Curry’s absence isn’t expected to be lengthy, but NBA championship contenders shouldn’t be so dependent on one single player.

The Warriors Lack Confidence Without Curry

Following the loss, Warriors coach Steve Kerr talked about how the team lacked confidence without their best player, adding that they failed to adjust to life without Curry:

“I didn’t feel like we had confidence or energy,” Kerr said. “Obviously we’re playing some lineups that haven’t played together a whole lot. With Steph out, it changes things dramatically for us in terms of what he provides, not only with his shooting but the spacing and the gravity. They did a good job of just staying in front of us. I didn’t think we moved the ball particularly well.”

The Young Guys Must Step Up For The Warriors

Kerr also stated that Curry’s absence forced his hand to open up the rotation and give the young players more minutes, which is something he hasn’t done very often:

“We’re playing a lot of young guys,” Kerr said. “This is all part of it. You have to go through multiple seasons to really understand the different games that are going to happen, the styles, the different emotional swings. All of that has to be experienced by young guys in order to develop and grow and learn how to win.”

The Warriors still need to make a run to avoid the Play-In Tournament. And while Curry should be back on the floor sooner rather than later, it’ll take a team effort to lead this franchise to the playoffs.