Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in the most important part of the their season, trying to secure a position outside the play-in zone. It’s a fierce battle with teams like the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Since the beginning of February, the Warriors have been one of the top teams in the NBA with 12 victories in their last 16 games. Curry has been playing at an impressive level and many experts believe they could be the dark horse in the Western Conference.

However, Steve Kerr and the rest of the team were left in suspense last Thursday when Stephen Curry suffered an ankle injury during the game against the Chicago Bulls. If the star is sidelined, any hope of a championship would be severely diminished.

How long will Stephen Curry be out with Warriors?

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, there’s good news for the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry does not have any structural damage to his right ankle, so he may not be out for an extended period.

The Warriors are currently in the tenth place in the Western Conference with a record of 33-29, holding a 5.5-game lead over the Houston Rockets, who are in the last play-in spot. Therefore, Curry’s absence could tighten things up for them in the standings.

On the other hand, in the race for a direct playoff spot, Golden State are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns, so they still have a chance to avoid the play-in. Currently, there is no estimated time for Curry’s return, but the Warriors are relieved, hoping he will be ready for the final stretch of the season.