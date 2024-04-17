Klay Thompson’s impact on the Golden State Warriors goes beyond measure. In his prime and healthy, he was the perfect backcourt sidekick for Stephen Curry, helping him win four NBA championships.

However, Father Time is ruthless and undefeated. Thompson’s game, while still solid, isn’t what it used to be. And while he won’t go 0-for-10 in every game, he’s no longer a star.

Even so, and regardless of the Warriors’ complicated salary-cap situation, Warriors coach Steve Kerr still wants his starting shooting guard back with the team next season.

Kerr Says The Warriors Need Thompson Back

“We need Klay [Thompson] back,” Kerr said after their season-ending loss. “He’s still got good years left. I know I speak for everybody in the organization: we want him back. Obviously, there is business at hand, but what Klay has meant to this franchise, as good as he still is, we desperately want him back.”

The Warriors and Thompson couldn’t reach an agreement on a contract extension, and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent, and there’s already one Eastern Conference team looking to sign him.

Kerr Wants Paul To Stay As Well

The Warriors also need to make a decision regarding Chris Paul’s team option. They could pick it up and trade him or just let him walk. Whatever the case, Kerr would also love to have him back:

“Chris has been fantastic, not only on the court but the leadership. He is one of our best players. I love coaching Chris [Paul]. I really hope we bring him back next year,” Kerr said.

The Warriors could still have another shot to win a championship; that’s just how great Steph Curry is. However, they will also have to go to great lengths to surround him with the supporting cast he needs at this point in his career.