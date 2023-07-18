Getting Austin Reaves locked up for the future was one of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ main priorities as they entered the NBA offseason. While not the biggest name in free agency, he was a great contributor to LeBron James’ team.

It didn’t take long before Reaves reached an agreement on a new deal, as no other team even bothered making him an offer, knowing the Lakers would match any sheet he got.

Reaves’ ascent has been so notorious and rapid that even Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently revealed he had no choice but to pick him to join Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Steve Kerr Explains Why He Picked Austin Reaves For Team USA

“For me, after watching him kick our butt for six straight games in the Western Conference Semis, it was a pretty easy choice,” Kerr said. “I think Austin is one of the rising young players in this league.

“What you look for in FIBA is versatility,” the coach continued. “You want size defensively, the ability to switch and guard multiple positions, and then you want playmaking. You want guys who can make shots but also put the ball on the floor and are good passers. Austin is just, to me, he’s a basketball player. He’s a guy who impacts winning at a really high level.”

“His story is pretty amazing given that he was undrafted two years ago,” Kerr continued. “And now, here he is, playing for Team USA and being one of the Lakers’ top-three players, but it’s not an accident. This guy can play, and we have no doubt that he’s going to make a big impact for our team in the Philippines.”

That experience could significantly boost Reaves’ development, both as a player and a leader. Then, his contract could be one of the biggest bargains in recent NBA history.