The Los Angeles Lakers made it loud and clear that they wanted to keep Austin Reaves on the team at all costs. He was one of LeBron James’ favorite teammates last season, and rightfully so.

Reaves may or may not play well every single night, but he does play hard. He makes no excuses, puts his head down, and does whatever it takes for his team to get the win.

That’s why Lakers coach Darvin Ham seems to be quite right on him going forward. He’s so high on him that he even believes he’s going to be an All-Star in the foreseeable future.

Darvin Ham Predicts Austin Reaves Will Be An All-Star

“I’m putting it on record right now, Austin Reaves will be an All-Star at some point soon,” Ham said on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast with Marc Stein and Chris Haynes. “I think what you saw with him being invited to be a part of the World Cup team is the first step in that direction.”

“Everything you saw him do last year, the kid is a flat-out competitor, one of the greatest human beings you could ever be around,” Ham added. “Always fun, keeps things simple, but yet works at his craft, is fearless in the biggest moments, and my plan is to continue to feature him. He’s our starting 2-guard and I think there’s a lot more levels he’s going to get to before it’s all said and done. He’ll be an All-Star and a world champion, with me in the room with him.“

Reaves will have the rock on his hand a lot next season, so he’ll have plenty of opportunities to put up All-Star-caliber numbers, not to mention the fact that playing for a team like the Lakers definitely helps.