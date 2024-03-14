The Golden State Warriors entered the NBA season with high aspirations. They even stood pat at the trade deadline because they still had faith in the roster they’ve put together.

But with Draymond Green and Chris Paul missing plenty of time with a suspension and an injury, respectively, and Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson struggling from the field, their season has been rather disappointing.

Despite Stephen Curry’s stellar efforts, this team has been stuck at the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference for most of the season, and that’s unlikely to change at this point.

Steve Kerr Thinks The Warriors Can Still Get Hot

We’re reaching the final stretch of the season, and the clock is ticking in the Bay area. Nonetheless, coach Steve Kerr still has the utmost confidence in his team’s ability to get hot when it counts:

“The season really is a marathon,” Kerr said. “At any point of the season, you rattle off 10 wins in a row and that matters. Doesn’t matter if it’s at the beginning or the end. I still have no doubt that this team can get on a run and make a good push.”

Rookie SG Brandon Podziemski also talked about their situation. And while he acknowledges that they’re almost a lock to make it to the Play-In Tournament, that wasn’t their goal:

“Yeah, it feels daunting,” Podziemski said. “Just for the fact that you don’t want to be the 10th seed. The 11th seed is, I think, four or five games behind us. So for us to get that low I don’t think is going to happen. But you don’t want to be the 10th seed and have to play two road games before you get into an actual series.”

The Warriors have plenty of postseason experience, and they’re the last team anybody would want to bet against in a seven-game series. Then again, it’s about time they start showing their best level if they want to gain some momentum ahead of the postseason.