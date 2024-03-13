Stephen Curry has changed the NBA forever. For better or worse, he’s been one of the most influential players in the history of the league, and he put the Golden State Warriors back in the map.

Considered to be the greatest shooter of all time, the four-time NBA champion is also known for his advocacy and work with the community. He’s built a big brand, but also a strong following off the court.

With that in mind, No. 30 recently made all the news for something that didn’t have anything to do with basketball whatsoever. Apparently, he could consider running for POTUS.

Stephen Curry Could Consider Running For POTUS

“Maybe, I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can,” Curry said on CBS. “So, if that’s the way to do it, then – I’m not going to say the presidency but if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there’s another way outside of politics.”

He’s Not Retiring Any Time Soon

Even so, it’s not like that’s going to happen any time soon. Recently, Curry admitted that retirement is a constant thought for him, but he’s far from done in the league yet:

“I think about it all the time. But, those thoughts stop because you gotta get ready for the next game,” the future Hall of Famer said during the All-Star Weekend. “There’s a routine and cycle. You embrace the now. Eventually, you’ll get to a point where you wake up and whatever your body is telling you, or if your mind is telling you it’s time. But, I don’t think I’m anywhere close to that.”

So, his fans in the Bay area have absolutely nothing to worry about for now. Then, if he decides to pursue a career in politics, they’ll have an interesting decision to make.